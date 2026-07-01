IMD: Monsoon to pick up across central India July 2

IMD warns heavy rain, Delhi cools

Delhi will see cloudy skies with light rain and some thunder on Wednesday, which should cool things down a bit (think 36 to 38 degrees Celsius instead of a heatwave).

Similar cooler weather is rolling into northwest India as the monsoon moves further into Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

The IMD has also put out alerts for very heavy rainfall in several regions and advised fishermen to stay off rough seas.

One catch: even with all this action, July's overall rainfall is expected to be below normal across India, something that could affect farming and water supply.