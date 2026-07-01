IMD: Monsoon to pick up across central India July 2
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) just announced that the southwest monsoon is about to pick up over central India starting July 2, thanks to a new low-pressure system brewing over the Bay of Bengal.
Expect heavy rain in places like Konkan, the ghats of Madhya Maharashtra, and South Gujarat, so if you're in these areas, keep your umbrellas handy.
IMD warns heavy rain, Delhi cools
Delhi will see cloudy skies with light rain and some thunder on Wednesday, which should cool things down a bit (think 36 to 38 degrees Celsius instead of a heatwave).
Similar cooler weather is rolling into northwest India as the monsoon moves further into Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan.
The IMD has also put out alerts for very heavy rainfall in several regions and advised fishermen to stay off rough seas.
One catch: even with all this action, July's overall rainfall is expected to be below normal across India, something that could affect farming and water supply.