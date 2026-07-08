IMD moves Mumbai to orange alert after nonstop rains
Mumbai has been drenched with nonstop rain since July 1, leading the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to bump up the city's alert from yellow to orange.
Santacruz alone got over 1,115mm of rain (almost half its usual monsoon total) in just over a week.
The IMD says we can expect things to calm down a bit, with only light showers likely by the weekend.
Low-pressure zones linked to Mumbai incidents
Blame it on stuck weather systems like low-pressure zones and a trough hanging over North Konkan, which have kept Mumbai extra soggy.
Unfortunately, all this rain has not come without problems: accidents have included a tree fall near Andheri subway that injured Aadesh Gaikar and a building collapse in Wadala that hurt three people.
There have also been two recent deaths linked to rain-related incidents.