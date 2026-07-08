IMD moves Mumbai to orange alert after nonstop rains India Jul 08, 2026

Mumbai has been drenched with nonstop rain since July 1, leading the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to bump up the city's alert from yellow to orange.

Santacruz alone got over 1,115mm of rain (almost half its usual monsoon total) in just over a week.

The IMD says we can expect things to calm down a bit, with only light showers likely by the weekend.