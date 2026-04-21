IMD: Northeast faces flood risk while Delhi and Rajasthan swelter
India
India's weather is in full chaos mode right now: think heavy rain and flood risk across the northeast (like Assam and Arunachal Pradesh), while places like Delhi and Rajasthan are sweating through intense heat waves.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says these extremes aren't going away soon, so both umbrellas and sunscreen are basically must-haves.
Experts cite bay moisture, climate change
Experts say moisture from the Bay of Bengal plus shifting global patterns (hello, climate change) are making things worse.
Southern states like Kerala and Karnataka can expect thunderstorms with strong winds too.
With possible El Nino on the horizon, India could see even more unpredictable swings: floods in one region, severe heat in another, all thanks to a warming planet.