IMD places orange alert on 7 Kerala districts, thunderstorms expected

Kerala's been hit with some serious rain, so much that the IMD just put seven districts, including Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Kannur, and Kasaragod, on orange alert.

There's also a three-hour alert for five central districts, warning of moderate rain, in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, and Ernakulam.

The weather isn't letting up soon either; expect thunderstorms and strong winds until at least August 8.