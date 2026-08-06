IMD places orange alert on 7 Kerala districts, thunderstorms expected
Kerala's been hit with some serious rain, so much that the IMD just put seven districts, including Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Kannur, and Kasaragod, on orange alert.
There's also a three-hour alert for five central districts, warning of moderate rain, in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, and Ernakulam.
The weather isn't letting up soon either; expect thunderstorms and strong winds until at least August 8.
Alappuzha camps aid 14,646 people
Floodwaters are slowly going down in some areas like Pathanamthitta and Kottayam, but places like Kuttanad are still underwater.
Relief teams have set up 118 camps in Alappuzha district to help 14,646 people who had to leave their homes.
If you're in Kerala or know someone there, stay safe and keep an eye on updates!