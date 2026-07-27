IMD predicts heavy rain in 6 Telangana districts this Tuesday

Heads up, Telangana! The IMD is predicting heavy rainfall in six districts (Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, and Bhadradri Kothagudem) this Tuesday.

Plus, strong surface winds are expected at isolated places in all 33 districts, so it's a good idea to stay alert if you're out and about.