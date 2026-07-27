IMD predicts heavy rain in 6 Telangana districts this Tuesday
India
Heads up, Telangana! The IMD is predicting heavy rainfall in six districts (Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, and Bhadradri Kothagudem) this Tuesday.
Plus, strong surface winds are expected at isolated places in all 33 districts, so it's a good idea to stay alert if you're out and about.
Hyderabad cloudy, thundershowers likely, highs 29°C
Hyderabad will see a generally cloudy sky, with light to moderate rain or thundershowers very likely to occur in parts of the city over the next 24 hours.
Temperatures are likely to hover around 29 Celsius during the day and could dip to 23 Celsius at night.
Affected residents urged to monitor updates
Still, keep an eye on updates if you're in one of the affected areas.