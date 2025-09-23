Next Article
IMD predicts light rain in Himachal on September 24, 25
India
Heads up, Himachal! IMD says to expect light rain in some areas on September 24 and 25, while the rest of this week stays mostly dry.
Temperatures should hold steady for a few days before dipping slightly.
Monsoon madness: Over 450 dead in Himachal since June
This year's monsoon has hit hard—since June, rain-related incidents have sadly taken 451 lives—including 262 from landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, and drowning, and 189 from road accidents—and damaged over 8,000 homes.
Even now, more than 350 roads are still blocked across the state.
With weather calming down for now, it's a small break after a tough season.