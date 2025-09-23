Transgender dependents of central government employees can now get this
In a significant policy change, central government employees' dependent transgender children and siblings can now get healthcare benefits under the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS).
This move, announced by the Health Ministry in September 2025, follows the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, which aims to protect the rights of transgender persons.
Officials say it helps fix past exclusions
To qualify, transgender dependents must be financially reliant on the employee and provide a District Magistrate's certificate as per the 2019 Act.
This change is about making healthcare fairer—transgender family members can now access all CGHS services like everyone else.
Officials say it helps fix past exclusions and supports dignity for transgender people in government families.