Punjab: Farmers protest against AAP leader Chawla, clash with police
India
A protest outside DSP Mandeep Kaur Cheema's office in Nabha, Punjab, turned violent on Monday as farmers demanded action against AAP leader Munish Kumar Chawla, accused of stealing tractor-trolleys during earlier protests.
Tensions spiked when farmers blocked the DSP's car, leading to a physical confrontation.
Both sides stand firm on demands
DSP Cheema said she was pushed and assaulted during the chaos, while farmers accused her of forcing through their sit-in.
Police are still investigating the theft case against Chawla (who is granted anticipatory bail) and are looking into new complaints from both sides after the clash.
Talks have started to calm things down, but both farmers and authorities remain firm on their demands.