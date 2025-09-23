Next Article
Maa Brahmacharini's day: Significance, rituals, and dress code
On September 23, Navratri's second day spotlights Maa Brahmacharini, the goddess known for wisdom and spiritual growth.
People wear red, honor her with rituals, and picture her in a simple white saree holding a Japa Mala and Kamandal—symbols of devotion and calm.
Key timings for rituals
Devotees set up a Kalash, light ghee lamps, offer flowers and sweets, and chant "Om Devi Brahmacharinyai Namah" to seek peace and clarity.
Key timings for rituals are early morning (4:35-5:22am), midday (11:49am-12:37pm), and afternoon (2:14-3:03pm).
The day wraps up with an evening puja, sharing prasad, and breaking the fast together—celebrating unity and the hope for wisdom in daily life.