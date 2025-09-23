Maa Brahmacharini's day: Significance, rituals, and dress code

Key timings for rituals

Devotees set up a Kalash, light ghee lamps, offer flowers and sweets, and chant "Om Devi Brahmacharinyai Namah" to seek peace and clarity.

Key timings for rituals are early morning (4:35-5:22am), midday (11:49am-12:37pm), and afternoon (2:14-3:03pm).

The day wraps up with an evening puja, sharing prasad, and breaking the fast together—celebrating unity and the hope for wisdom in daily life.