Lok Sabha appoints advocates to assist Varma impeachment inquiry India Sep 23, 2025

The Lok Sabha has appointed advocates Rohand Singh and Sameeksha Dua to help with the impeachment inquiry into Justice Yashwant Varma.

This all started after burnt sacks of cash were found at his Delhi home back in March 2025, which led to him being stripped of judicial work and then transferred to the Allahabad High Court.

The advocates will handle paperwork and coordinate with officials as part of the investigation.