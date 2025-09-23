Lok Sabha appoints advocates to assist Varma impeachment inquiry
The Lok Sabha has appointed advocates Rohand Singh and Sameeksha Dua to help with the impeachment inquiry into Justice Yashwant Varma.
This all started after burnt sacks of cash were found at his Delhi home back in March 2025, which led to him being stripped of judicial work and then transferred to the Allahabad High Court.
The advocates will handle paperwork and coordinate with officials as part of the investigation.
Inquiry likely to conclude during winter session
A special panel—set up by Speaker Om Birla this August—includes Supreme Court Judge Arvind Kumar, Madras High Court Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Srivastava, and jurist BV Acharya.
They're looking into misconduct allegations after 146 MPs supported an impeachment motion.
The inquiry is expected to wrap up during this winter session of Parliament.
If found guilty, Justice Varma could be impeached—but he insists he's innocent and says it's all a conspiracy against him.