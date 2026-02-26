IMD predicts rise in temperatures across northwest India
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) is predicting a noticeable jump in temperatures—up by 3-5°C above normal across northwest India during the week.
Some regions like Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand could see light rain or snow over the next few days.
And if you're in the Andaman-Nicobar Islands, expect scattered thunderstorms with gusty winds.
Plan your travel accordingly
This mix of rising heat and patchy rain signals winter's end and summer's arrival.
Morning fog may cause travel delays in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, while cities like Chennai (34°C), Hyderabad (33°C), Bengaluru (32°C), and Lucknow (soaring to 37°C) are heating up fast.
So whether you're commuting or planning weekend plans outdoors, it's smart to check the forecast before heading out.