IMD predicts rise in temperatures across northwest India India Feb 26, 2026

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) is predicting a noticeable jump in temperatures—up by 3-5°C above normal across northwest India during the week.

Some regions like Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand could see light rain or snow over the next few days.

And if you're in the Andaman-Nicobar Islands, expect scattered thunderstorms with gusty winds.