IMD puts Balasore Keonjhar Mayurbhanj on red alert after rain
India
Heads up, Odisha! The IMD has put Balasore, Keonjhar, and Mayurbhanj on red alert after a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal brought heavy rain.
Some spots got drenched: Rajghat in Balasore recorded 156.2mm and Kusumi in Mayurbhanj had 133mm just on Saturday.
Orange alert as intense showers expected
More rain is coming, with intense showers expected for the next two days.
10 other districts (including Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, and Cuttack) are now under orange alert.
Fisherfolk warned to avoid sea
Fisherfolk have been told to stay off the sea until August 31.