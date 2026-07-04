IMD red alert July 4-6 Mumbai, Devendra Fadnavis flags districts
India
Heads up, Mumbai, IMD has put out a red alert for heavy rain from July 4-6, which means you can expect some serious downpours that might mess with travel and daily plans.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis flagged Raigad, Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg as the main districts to watch out for, warning about things like waterlogging and possible damage.
Ghat areas likely heavy rain, helplines
The ghat areas in Satara, Pune, and Nashik are also likely to see moderate to heavy rain.
Local authorities want everyone to stay prepared and have shared emergency helpline numbers: Mumbai residents can call 1916 if they need help; Thane: 022-25364779 or +91 93723 38827; Palghar: +91 82379 78873; Panvel: 02227458040/41/42.
Stay safe and keep these handy!