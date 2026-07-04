IMD red alert July 4-6 Mumbai, Devendra Fadnavis flags districts India Jul 04, 2026

Heads up, Mumbai, IMD has put out a red alert for heavy rain from July 4-6, which means you can expect some serious downpours that might mess with travel and daily plans.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis flagged Raigad, Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg as the main districts to watch out for, warning about things like waterlogging and possible damage.