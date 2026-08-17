IMD reports 13% rainfall shortfall as monsoon may be retreating
The southwest monsoon may be beginning its gradual retreat from northwest India, and things are drying up fast.
According to the India Meteorological Department, there has been a 13% shortfall in rainfall since June 4.
While western and central India got close to normal showers, big parts of the Indo-Gangetic plains, Northeast, and southern peninsular regions are still missing out.
Dry winds moving across northwest India
With dry winds moving in, places like Punjab, Haryana, Delhi-NCR, and Rajasthan will see much less rain and humidity.
The monsoon trough has also shifted closer to the Himalayas, so expect drier days ahead in northern and western plains.
Any hope for more rain depends on new weather systems forming over the Bay of Bengal. Until then, some regions will keep feeling that rain deficit.