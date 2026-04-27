IMD reports Indian hill stations experiencing unexpected heatwaves this year India Apr 27, 2026

Hill stations in India, usually the go-to places for cool weather, are now facing surprising heatwaves this year.

The India Meteorological Department, or IMD, says temperatures have shot up in most mountainous regions of Himachal Pradesh, most of Jammu and Kashmir, the highest regions of Uttarakhand, and isolated pockets, with popular spots like Shimla, Manali, Mussoorie, and Nainital all feeling much hotter than usual.