IMD reports Indian hill stations experiencing unexpected heatwaves this year
Hill stations in India, usually the go-to places for cool weather, are now facing surprising heatwaves this year.
The India Meteorological Department, or IMD, says temperatures have shot up in most mountainous regions of Himachal Pradesh, most of Jammu and Kashmir, the highest regions of Uttarakhand, and isolated pockets, with popular spots like Shimla, Manali, Mussoorie, and Nainital all feeling much hotter than usual.
Himachal March temperatures 8-12C above normal
Himachal Pradesh saw March temperatures jump 8 to 12 degrees Celsius above normal, the earliest heatwave here in 5 years.
On April 26, a yellow alert was issued as the heat stuck around. Mussoorie and Nainital hit about 30 degrees Celsius, while Shimla crossed 27 degrees Celsius and Manali reached 25.4 degrees Celsius.
The IMD has also warned that heatwave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of Jammu and Kashmir this summer.