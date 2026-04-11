IMD says April 12 brings Northeast storms and Delhi heat

Odisha and Chhattisgarh on yellow alert

Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are on the cards for the Northeast, especially Assam and Meghalaya.

Meanwhile, Delhi could see highs of 34-36 Celsius thanks to a subtropical westerly jet stream and the absence of a significant western disturbance.

central states like Odisha and Chhattisgarh are on yellow alert as temperatures could jump by 3-5 Celsius, and coastal spots like Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu will stay hot and humid.

Stay cool (or dry) depending on where you are!