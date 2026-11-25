No rain is on the cards: just dry days ahead for Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula. Daytime highs should hover around 26 degrees Celsius until November 29.

Punjab is likely to have dense fog at isolated places from November 25 to 28; Chandigarh and Haryana may experience similar conditions on November 27 and 28, but otherwise it will stay dry across the region until the end of the month.

So if you are heading out early, maybe keep an extra layer handy.