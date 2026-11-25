IMD says Chandigarh nights could hit 9°C with dense fog
Chandigarh is in for some classic winter vibes, with night temperatures set to drop below 10 degrees Celsius this week.
Thanks to cool northerly winds, the IMD says dense fog is likely in a few spots on November 27 and 28, and temperatures could dip as low as 9 degrees Celsius on November 27.
Chandigarh region dry with 26°C highs
No rain is on the cards: just dry days ahead for Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula. Daytime highs should hover around 26 degrees Celsius until November 29.
Punjab is likely to have dense fog at isolated places from November 25 to 28; Chandigarh and Haryana may experience similar conditions on November 27 and 28, but otherwise it will stay dry across the region until the end of the month.
So if you are heading out early, maybe keep an extra layer handy.