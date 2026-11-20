IMD says Cyclone Akvan drenches Srikakulam, landfall may begin Friday
Cyclone Akvan has been drenching Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh since November 19, with some spots like Ichchapuram getting 153.25mm of rain.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed that Akvan had begun interacting with land and that the landfall process may begin by 8:30am Friday (November 20), and major rainfall was concentrated in Srikakulam district alone.
Akvan to hit near Gopalpur
Along with the heavy rain, Akvan is causing strong winds (up to 100 kph) and speeding up coastal erosion near INS Kursura Submarine Museum in Visakhapatnam.
The cyclone is expected to hit near Gopalpur by noon today, and the IMD has warned of more heavy rainfall.
Stay tuned and stay safe!