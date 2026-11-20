Cyclone Akvan has been drenching Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh since November 19, with some spots like Ichchapuram getting 153.25mm of rain.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed that Akvan had begun interacting with land and that the landfall process may begin by 8:30am Friday (November 20), and major rainfall was concentrated in Srikakulam district alone.