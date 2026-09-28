IMD says Delhi temperatures will rise from October 1
India
Enjoying Delhi's cool breeze? It won't last much longer.
The IMD says temperatures will start climbing from October 1, with highs reaching 33 to 35 degrees Celsius and nights staying warmer at 23 to 25 degrees Celsius.
The recent chill was thanks to the western disturbance and an upper air cyclonic circulation, but those are moving on.
El Nino could prolong Delhi warmth
Part of the heat-up is due to El Nino, which experts say could influence Delhi's weather right into early 2027.
This global climate pattern started in June and might even push winter temps higher than usual this year.
IMD suggests everyone should be ready for a longer stretch of warm weather ahead.