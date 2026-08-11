IMD says heavy rain in Mumbai, light rain in Delhi
Heads up, India Meteorological Department (IMD) says heavy rain is on the way for several parts of India this Tuesday.
Mumbai can expect a cloudy, rainy day with some intense downpours here and there.
Delhi is likely to remain generally cloudy, with light rain at most places and moderate showers at a few locations between early morning and noon. Another light spell is possible toward the evening or night.
Bay low to bring Odisha rain
Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are forecast to see widespread rain with low to moderate flash-flood risk in parts of both states, and parts of eastern Rajasthan could see very heavy showers.
Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, and other northeastern states are also expecting isolated heavy showers.
Konkan and Goa are forecast for widespread rainfall with isolated heavy showers, while gusty winds could affect parts of Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema.
A fresh low-pressure area is expected to form over the northwest Bay of Bengal around August 12, bringing heavy to very heavy rainfall to Odisha between Wednesday and Friday.