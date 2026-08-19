IMD says light to moderate rain expected in Delhi-NCR today
India
Heads up, Delhi-NCR!
The IMD says to expect light to moderate rain on Wednesday, with showers likely in two rounds: morning until noon and then again from late evening into the night.
Most spots will see light rain, but a few areas could get a bit more.
Heavy rain alert Haryana Chandigarh Delhi
Even with the rain, temperatures should stay pretty comfy in the low to mid-30s Celsius.
The IMD suggests keeping an eye on local forecasts and planning your travel around peak rain hours.
Rainy weather is set to stick around through Thursday, and there's a heavy rain alert for Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi today.