IMD says low pressure may bring heavy East India rain
Heads up if you're in East India: IMD says a low-pressure area is likely to form over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas around August 12 and bring heavy to very heavy rain to Odisha from August 12-14.
Jharkhand should also get ready for increased rainfall starting August 12, and Bihar from August 13.
So, if you have outdoor plans or travel coming up, keep an eye on the weather!
IMD forecasts downpours in western Himalaya
The Western Himalayan region (like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh) are likely to see steady downpours from August 11-16.
Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi could get soaked on August 11 and 13 too.
Flash-flood warnings are out for some parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand amid rainfall forecasts over the next 24 hours.
Western India (including Konkan, Goa, and Gujarat) should expect ongoing rain as well, with Gujarat through August 13.
IMD also mentioned that overall rainfall for August-September may be below normal this year despite July's brief improvement after a dry June.