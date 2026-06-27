IMD says monsoon advancing toward Delhi-NCR but rain not immediate
India
The southwest monsoon is advancing toward Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh, but don't expect instant downpours.
The India Meteorological Department, or IMD, says the monsoon's arrival doesn't mean it'll rain right away; it depends on things like wind patterns and moisture sticking around.
IMD blames Bay of Bengal lows
According to the IMD, the real reason for this dry spell is weak low-pressure systems over the Bay of Bengal.
These systems usually help pull moisture across north India, but without them we're only getting scattered showers and a lot of humidity.
The good news: weather experts predict heavier rains could finally show up in early July as new tropical systems develop.