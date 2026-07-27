IMD says monsoon brings heavy rain to parts of Maharashtra
Heads up, Maharashtra! The IMD says the monsoon is in full swing, bringing widespread rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds over several parts of the state.
The Konkan region, Western Ghats, and parts of Central Maharashtra are set for the heaviest showers: some spots could see very heavy rainfall until July 31.
Local authorities are keeping an eye on rivers and low-lying areas to manage any flooding risks.
Pune forecast: light to moderate rain
Pune will get light to moderate rain from July 28-30, while hill regions like the Western Ghats may see heavier downpours.
Central Maharashtra can expect everything from light drizzles to intense storms through July 31; gusty winds up to 60km per hour are likely between July 28-30.
Marathwada will have scattered showers until July 29.
If you live in flood-prone or landslide-prone spots, stay alert and follow weather updates: safety first during this active monsoon stretch!