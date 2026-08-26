IMD says monsoon may prompt state school closures August 27
Monsoon rains are causing some states in India to consider closing schools this Thursday, August 27.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says Uttarakhand can expect fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Bihar can expect isolated heavy rainfall, and parts of the Northeast can expect increased rainfall activity.
There's no nationwide holiday: each state or district will decide based on local flooding and safety.
Gurugram issues temporary school bus rules
Delhi-NCR hasn't announced any general closures yet, but Gurugram is playing it safe with new school bus rules until September 30.
In Uttarakhand, more rain could mean local closures due to landslide risks through August 31.
Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal (sub-Himalayan), Sikkim, and parts of the Northeast are also watching the weather closely. Localized closures might pop up if things get worse.
Parents should check official updates from their schools or districts before heading out.