IMD says monsoon now covering parts of Gujarat and others

Cyclonic circulation, trough push rain

Several weather systems are kicking things up: a cyclonic circulation over the north Bay and an offshore trough from south Gujarat to Karnataka are pushing rainfall further inland.

Strong winds are driving rain into western Rajasthan too.

In the past 24 hours alone, places like Konkan, Goa, Coastal Karnataka, and eastern Gujarat have seen very heavy rain, so it's safe to say monsoon season is officially here.