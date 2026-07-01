IMD says monsoon now covering parts of Gujarat and others
The monsoon is making big moves, India Meteorological Department (IMD) says it's now covering parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Himachal Pradesh.
With a new low-pressure area forming over the Bay of Bengal by July 3 and an active monsoon trough bringing in moisture, expect more showers in the coming days.
Cyclonic circulation, trough push rain
Several weather systems are kicking things up: a cyclonic circulation over the north Bay and an offshore trough from south Gujarat to Karnataka are pushing rainfall further inland.
Strong winds are driving rain into western Rajasthan too.
In the past 24 hours alone, places like Konkan, Goa, Coastal Karnataka, and eastern Gujarat have seen very heavy rain, so it's safe to say monsoon season is officially here.