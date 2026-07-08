IMD says monsoon to cover entire India in 2-3 days

IMD warns heavy rain July 9

IMD has issued a heads-up for heavy rainfall on July 9 in states like Punjab, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Konkan and Goa, coastal Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu.

Thunderstorms with strong winds (up to 70km per hour) are also expected in places like Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh.

The IMD is urging everyone to avoid open spaces during storms and steer clear of waterlogged areas.

Just keep an eye on local updates so you can stay safe.