IMD says southwest monsoon should reach Delhi by July 3

Delhi forecast: rain with 60km/h gusts

Get ready for cloudy skies, light to moderate rain, and gusty winds up to 60km/h.

Daytime temperatures are set to drop to a much cooler 32 to 34 Celsius, way down from earlier this week's scorching 40 to 41 Celsius.

The monsoon will also bring widespread rain across Punjab, Haryana, north Rajasthan, and help ease the heatwave.