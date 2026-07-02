IMD says southwest monsoon should reach Delhi by July 3
India
Good news for Delhi: the IMD says the southwest monsoon should finally arrive in the city (and nearby states) by July 3.
After weeks of intense heat, Thursday's showers already brought some relief, and more rain is on the way.
Delhi forecast: rain with 60km/h gusts
Get ready for cloudy skies, light to moderate rain, and gusty winds up to 60km/h.
Daytime temperatures are set to drop to a much cooler 32 to 34 Celsius, way down from earlier this week's scorching 40 to 41 Celsius.
The monsoon will also bring widespread rain across Punjab, Haryana, north Rajasthan, and help ease the heatwave.