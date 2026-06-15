IMD says southwest monsoon slowdown leaves India 28% rainfall deficit
India
India's southwest monsoon has slowed down big time, leaving the country with a 28% rainfall deficit between June 4 and June 14, says the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Most of central, eastern, and southern India are seeing less rain than usual: only isolated districts in northwest India are getting brief spells of rainfall.
Westerly jet shift blocking monsoon
A rare shift in the westerly jet stream is messing with the usual monsoon flow, blocking rain clouds from moving inland.
The good news: meteorologists think things could improve after June 20 if weather patterns return to normal.
Rain is hinted at in parts of Maharashtra (including Mumbai) around June 25-26, so all eyes are on whether the monsoon can bounce back soon.