IMD says southwest monsoon to reach Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana soon
India
The southwest monsoon is finally on its way to Chandigarh, Punjab, and Haryana, expected in the next three to four days, says the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Get ready for a stretch of heavy showers at some spots from July 2 to 6, with rainfall activity picking up across these regions.
IMD warns of waterlogged roads
Showers start light on June 30 but ramp up quickly: moderate rain at a few places is likely on July 1, with rain becoming more widespread from July 2 (with winds up to 50km/h).
The IMD is urging everyone to watch out for waterlogged roads and possible power or traffic disruptions. Farmers are especially advised not to leave crops out or use fertilizers during this wet spell.
Stay updated with local forecasts and avoid risky areas during storms.