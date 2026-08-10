IMD says widespread rain across several regions this Tuesday
Get your umbrellas ready: IMD says widespread rainfall across several regions this Tuesday.
Thanks to an active monsoon, a low-pressure system over north Madhya Pradesh, and a brewing cyclonic circulation near the Bay of Bengal, several regions are in for a wet day.
North India heavy showers and thunderstorms
North India (think Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh) is set for widespread showers and thunderstorms. Uttarakhand and East Rajasthan could see especially heavy downpours.
Central states like Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are also on alert for intense rain, while Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha can expect gusty winds along with their showers.
Northeast Gujarat Konkan Kerala Karnataka rains
It's not just the north: Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh in the northeast will get scattered to heavy showers.
Gujarat and the Konkan coast in the west are also in line for significant rainfall.
Even southern coastal spots like Kerala and Karnataka should brace for strong rains and winds.