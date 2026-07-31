IMD: Seven weather systems boost India's monsoon, raise flood risk
India
India's monsoon is getting a major boost from seven different weather systems at once, which is pretty unusual.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says the Somali Jet and a deep depression centered over Vidarbha and tracking toward Gujarat are behind much of the heavy rain hitting western, central, and northeastern states right now.
This means flood risks are up in places like Bihar and Assam.
IMD warns extremely heavy rainfall Gujarat
With so much rain piling on already soaked ground, especially in Assam, Bihar, and parts of the Himalayas, there's real concern about floods and landslides.
The IMD has warned of "extremely heavy rainfall" over Gujarat.