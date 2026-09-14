IMD: Southwest monsoon retreat begins in Rajasthan this week
The IMD says the southwest monsoon is finally starting to retreat from Rajasthan this week, after over three months of intermittent rainfall.
The withdrawal kicks off in West Rajasthan around September 19, while withdrawal from Bikaner and Jaisalmer normally starts by September 17.
But don't stash your umbrellas just yet: heavy rain alerts are still up for some northern areas.
India faces over 15% rainfall deficit
West Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh can expect more downpours until September 18, while Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and parts of Delhi might see showers through September 20.
Despite all this rain, India is actually facing over a 15% rainfall deficit this year; southern states have been hit hardest.
Blame it on El Nino messing with the monsoon, plus record-breaking heat (Barmer hit 40.8 degrees Celsius on Monday).
August was the hottest since 1901, and September isn't looking much cooler.