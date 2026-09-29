IMD: Southwest monsoon retreating from northwest India earlier than usual
The southwest monsoon is finally moving out of northwest India, and satellite images are showing much clearer skies than before.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the retreat started in western Rajasthan around September 19 and reached Delhi by September 23, earlier than usual this year.
Areas like Gurdaspur, Chandigarh, Muzaffarnagar, and Udaipur are all seeing this shift.
Haryana Chandigarh Delhi calm till Oct4
The IMD says Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi can expect calm weather with no weather warning until at least October 4.
The full monsoon exit across India should wrap up after October 1.
While northwestern India gets a break from clouds, eastern and southern regions are still dealing with active monsoon weather, so it's not clear skies everywhere just yet.