IMD: Southwest monsoon to pause in 5 states next fortnight India Jul 09, 2026

Heads up, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) says the southwest monsoon is about to take a break in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala over the next fortnight.

Thanks to a quiet phase of the Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO), these states will likely see less rain than usual after all those early July downpours.