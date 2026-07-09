IMD: Southwest monsoon to pause in 5 states next fortnight
India
Heads up, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) says the southwest monsoon is about to take a break in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala over the next fortnight.
Thanks to a quiet phase of the Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO), these states will likely see less rain than usual after all those early July downpours.
Sowing down 21% crops at risk
With weaker rains expected over the next fortnight, agriculture could take a hit: Summer crop planting is already down 21% compared to last year.
Farmers are being encouraged to switch to quicker-growing, low-water crops like green gram and pearl millet.
A Mumbai-based dealer warned that if dry spells drag on much longer, it could really affect harvests in rain-dependent areas.