IMD updates forecast: 84% below-normal monsoon, Kerala arrival late
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has updated its forecast, now saying there is a 90% chance of monsoon rainfall at 90% of the long-period average, with an 84% chance of below-normal rainfall this monsoon thanks to a weak El Nino expected in June.
The monsoon's late arrival over Kerala, usually the season's kickoff, has already thrown off usual rainfall patterns, which is especially tough for farmers who rely on timely rains.
Drier monsoon could hit farming states
Most of northwest, central, and southern India is likely to see less rain than usual from June to September. Only the northeast should get close to normal showers.
Key farming states like Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh could be hit hardest since they depend on early-season rain for crops.
Plus, with less rain around, IMD chief Dr. Mohapatra warns we might see hotter days and warmer nights in several regions, so expect more heat waves in places like Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.