IMD updates forecast: 84% below-normal monsoon, Kerala arrival late

Drier monsoon could hit farming states

Most of northwest, central, and southern India is likely to see less rain than usual from June to September. Only the northeast should get close to normal showers.

Key farming states like Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh could be hit hardest since they depend on early-season rain for crops.

Plus, with less rain around, IMD chief Dr. Mohapatra warns we might see hotter days and warmer nights in several regions, so expect more heat waves in places like Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.