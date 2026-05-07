IMD warns 13 states face intense weather May 7-12
Heads up, IMD says 13 states are in for some intense weather between May 7-12.
Expect thunderstorms and winds up to 60km/h in parts of northwest India like Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh.
Down south, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry could see heavy rain with lightning.
Assam and Meghalaya should also brace for heavy rainfall.
Delhi hot, UP storms, Bihar hail
Delhi stays mostly dry but gets hot: think close to 40 degrees Celsius by Friday.
Cities like Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh will get hit with thunderstorms and winds reaching 70km/h, while Lucknow may get cloudy skies and light showers.
Bihar (Patna, Gaya) is looking at gusty winds plus hailstorms.
If you're heading to Shimla or Manali in Himachal Pradesh next week, pack an umbrella (rain and cold winds are likely by May 11-12).
Rajasthan west heat, Madhya Pradesh lightning
Eastern Rajasthan might get a little rain while the west (like Jaisalmer) bakes under severe heat.
Parts of Madhya Pradesh can expect strong winds and lightning.