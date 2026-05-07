IMD warns 13 states face intense weather May 7-12

Delhi hot, UP storms, Bihar hail

Delhi stays mostly dry but gets hot: think close to 40 degrees Celsius by Friday.

Cities like Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh will get hit with thunderstorms and winds reaching 70km/h, while Lucknow may get cloudy skies and light showers.

Bihar (Patna, Gaya) is looking at gusty winds plus hailstorms.

If you're heading to Shimla or Manali in Himachal Pradesh next week, pack an umbrella (rain and cold winds are likely by May 11-12).