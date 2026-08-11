IMD warns Ahmedabad and Anand of light to moderate thundershowers

Several parts of Gujarat, like Aravalli, Panchmahal, Dahod, Mahisagar, and Chhota Udepur, are bracing for heavy downpours.

Some areas will see steady showers while places like Rajkot and Kutch might just get scattered rain.

All this is thanks to a low-pressure system over Madhya Pradesh and an active monsoon trough.

Good news: IMD expects things to calm down after August 12.