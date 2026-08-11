IMD warns Ahmedabad and Anand of light to moderate thundershowers
India
Heads up if you're in Ahmedabad or Anand, IMD says to expect light to moderate rain and thundershowers through the day and into tomorrow morning, with a chance of lightning and gusty surface winds of 30-40km/h.
The city started the day at a muggy 25 degrees Celsius, and showers are set to stick around through August 12 before easing.
Gujarat districts brace for heavy downpours
Several parts of Gujarat, like Aravalli, Panchmahal, Dahod, Mahisagar, and Chhota Udepur, are bracing for heavy downpours.
Some areas will see steady showers while places like Rajkot and Kutch might just get scattered rain.
All this is thanks to a low-pressure system over Madhya Pradesh and an active monsoon trough.
Good news: IMD expects things to calm down after August 12.