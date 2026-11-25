IMD warns Andhra Pradesh light-moderate rain November 25 to 27
Heads up, Andhra Pradesh! The IMD says to expect light to moderate rain from November 25-27, thanks to a weather system brewing over the Bay of Bengal.
Thunderstorms could pop up too, so it might be wise to keep an umbrella handy.
Kondapuram recorded 39.2mm rainfall
Some places already saw moderate showers on November 24: Kondapuram got 39.2mm, with Kothapatnam, Kavali, and Marella not far behind.
The A.P. State Disaster Management Authority has put out alerts for scattered rain in districts like Parvathipuram-Manyam and Dr B.R Ambedkar Konaseema.
Stay updated and take care if you're heading out!