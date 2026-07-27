IMD warns as Bay of Bengal depression brings heavy rain
India
Heads up: A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is about to bring heavy rain to northern, central, and eastern India.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Tuesday, July 28, for places like Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and parts of Uttar Pradesh, so expect some serious showers from July 28 to July 31.
Monsoon returns to Delhi Haryana Punjab
Monsoon is making a comeback in Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab this week.
Himachal Pradesh could see widespread rainfall through August 2, and Uttarakhand could see heavy rain on July 28-29, which might mean flash floods or landslides.
Fishermen near the west coast (Kerala, Karnataka, and Goa) have been advised not to venture into the sea.
Fishermen have been warned about rough seas.