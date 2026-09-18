IMD warns Bay of Bengal low may become monsoon depression
Heads up, IMD says a low-pressure area is forming over the Bay of Bengal by Saturday, and it could turn into a monsoon depression just as the southwest monsoon starts to move out.
While this week (September 17-23) might see less rain than usual across most of India, things are expected to pick up from September 24, especially in east, central, and peninsular regions.
IMD issues yellow orange alerts
Get ready for some wet days ahead if you're in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, or Karaikal. Heavy rain is expected from Friday for a whole week.
Kerala, Mahe, and Rayalaseema will also see intense showers for three days.
IMD has issued yellow and orange alerts for several states including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka.
Thunderstorms with lightning are also likely in parts of Tamil Nadu on Friday.