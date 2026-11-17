IMD warns Cyclone Akvan may strengthen before Andhra Pradesh landfall
Cyclone Akvan is building up in the Bay of Bengal and could turn into a very severe cyclonic storm by the morning of November 19, with the system likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Nellore and Tuni around noon on November 20, according to the IMD.
Ever wondered where Akvan comes from?
Iran proposed Akvan under 13-nation agreement
Akvan was officially proposed by Iran from a cooperative agreement involving 13 countries in the region.
In Persian mythology, Akvan is a clever demon from the Shahnameh epic.
Naming storms like this helps everyone, from weather officials to local communities, track them easily and stay safe when it matters most.