IMD warns deep depression, southwest monsoon may flood central India
India
Heads up, IMD says a deep depression is teaming up with the southwest monsoon, pulling in extra moisture from the Bay of Bengal.
This means central India could see heavy rain, thunderstorms, and even some flooding over the next couple of days.
Low-lying areas face waterlogging risk
Gujarat, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan, and Goa are set for extremely heavy showers as the system moves westward.
Low-lying spots might face waterlogging and flash floods.
Officials recommend keeping an eye on weather updates and local alerts until things calm down.
Residents urged to remain cautious
Stay cautious if you're in these regions. Rainy days aren't over yet.