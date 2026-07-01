IMD warns Delhi and Punjab of Thursday thunderstorms, cooler temperatures
Heads up if you're in Delhi or Punjab: the IMD says thunderstorms and rain are coming your way this Thursday as the monsoon keeps moving north.
Expect gusty winds up to 60km per hour and a nice drop in temperature.
Days should feel cooler at 32 to 34 degrees Celsius, with nights around 22 to 24 degrees Celsius.
Weather warnings: stay indoors, unplug devices
The weather folks are warning about possible damage to power lines, trees, and even some small structures during the storms.
Best advice? Stay indoors when it gets stormy and unplug your gadgets just to be safe.
Monsoon reaches Meerut Karnal Gurdaspur
By July 1, the monsoon's reached Meerut, Karnal, and Gurdaspur.
Meanwhile, Assam and Meghalaya will stay hot and humid with scattered rain until July 5, so if you're there, get ready for sticky weather with occasional showers.