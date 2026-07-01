IMD warns Delhi and Punjab of Thursday thunderstorms, cooler temperatures India Jul 01, 2026

Heads up if you're in Delhi or Punjab: the IMD says thunderstorms and rain are coming your way this Thursday as the monsoon keeps moving north.

Expect gusty winds up to 60km per hour and a nice drop in temperature.

Days should feel cooler at 32 to 34 degrees Celsius, with nights around 22 to 24 degrees Celsius.