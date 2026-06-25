IMD warns Delhi-NCR of thunderstorms, dust storms and rain

Monsoon set to enter UP Uttarakhand

The monsoon is set to move into Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand soon, so scattered showers are expected across Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Chandigarh from June 25-26, and rainfall could pick up even more by June 29-30.

Northeast India and sub-Himalayan West Bengal should brace for heavy rain on June 27-28.

Fishermen have been warned not to head out into some parts of the Bay of Bengal or the Arabian Sea until June 29 due to rough weather.

Plus, heatwaves will stick around in east Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and northeast Madhya Pradesh for now.