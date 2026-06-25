IMD warns Delhi-NCR of thunderstorms, dust storms and rain
Hey Delhi-NCR, the Southwest Monsoon is almost here! IMD says to expect thunderstorms and light rain over the next few days.
Skies will be partly cloudy on June 25, with a chance of storms in the afternoon or evening.
Temperatures are sticking around 38 to 40 Celsius during the day and cooling down to 26 to 28 Celsius at night.
Watch out for dust storms and lightning on June 26 and 27 too.
Monsoon set to enter UP Uttarakhand
The monsoon is set to move into Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand soon, so scattered showers are expected across Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Chandigarh from June 25-26, and rainfall could pick up even more by June 29-30.
Northeast India and sub-Himalayan West Bengal should brace for heavy rain on June 27-28.
Fishermen have been warned not to head out into some parts of the Bay of Bengal or the Arabian Sea until June 29 due to rough weather.
Plus, heatwaves will stick around in east Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and northeast Madhya Pradesh for now.