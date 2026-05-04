IMD warns Delhi of light rain, 70km/h winds Monday
Heads up, Delhi! The IMD says to expect light rain and some pretty strong winds on Monday (up to 70km per hour, so hang onto your umbrellas).
Tuesday should be calmer with lighter winds around 40km per hour and no alerts.
Sunday saw just a sprinkle of rain (0.6mm at Safdarjung, 0.7mm at Palam, and 0.6mm at Ridge) with a cooler-than-usual high of 36.6 degrees Celsius.
Delhi temperatures comfortable, AQI moderate 175
Thanks to the clouds and showers, daytime temperatures will stay comfortable: 32-34 degrees Celsius on Monday and dipping slightly Tuesday.
Nights will be 23-25 degrees Celsius on Monday and 22-24 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.
But don't pack away your summer gear yet: by May 9, temperatures are set to climb back toward 40 degrees Celsius.
Air quality is holding steady at a moderate level (AQI 175), expected to stick around until at least May 6.