IMD warns Delhi of light rain, 70km/h winds Monday India May 04, 2026

Heads up, Delhi! The IMD says to expect light rain and some pretty strong winds on Monday (up to 70km per hour, so hang onto your umbrellas).

Tuesday should be calmer with lighter winds around 40km per hour and no alerts.

Sunday saw just a sprinkle of rain (0.6mm at Safdarjung, 0.7mm at Palam, and 0.6mm at Ridge) with a cooler-than-usual high of 36.6 degrees Celsius.