IMD warns Delhi temperatures will reach 41°C Sunday to Tuesday
India
Delhi is about to get seriously hot, with the IMD warning temperatures will reach 41 degrees Celsius on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.
Thursday already felt intense at 39 degrees Celsius, and humidity dropped sharply from 60% in the morning to just 40% by afternoon, so it's not just hot, but dry too.
Dehydration risk noon to 4pm
The heatwave-like conditions in Delhi, and things won't cool down at night either (expect around 28 degrees Celsius).
With no rain or winds expected until May 19, IMD says dehydration risk is highest between noon and 4pm.
Their advice: stay hydrated, avoid going out during peak sun hours, and wear light clothing if you have to step out.