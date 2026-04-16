IMD warns heat wave in parts of India this week
India
Heads up, IMD says a heat wave is about to hit parts of India, including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and Telangana.
Expect temperatures in northwest India to climb by 3-4 Celsius till April 18, while central India will see a 2-3 Celsius jump through April 20.
Central India heat Arunachal Pradesh rain
east Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and North Interior Karnataka are also bracing for heat wave conditions this week.
Odisha and west Madhya Pradesh could feel the heat from April 17-19.
Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh might get some relief with heavy rain and thunderstorms on April 18-19.
Jammu and Kashmir is set for some rain and gusty winds too, while Delhi's temperatures hover around a hot 39-41 Celsius with partly cloudy afternoons.