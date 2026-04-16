IMD warns heat wave in parts of India this week

Central India heat Arunachal Pradesh rain

east Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and North Interior Karnataka are also bracing for heat wave conditions this week.

Odisha and west Madhya Pradesh could feel the heat from April 17-19.

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh might get some relief with heavy rain and thunderstorms on April 18-19.

Jammu and Kashmir is set for some rain and gusty winds too, while Delhi's temperatures hover around a hot 39-41 Celsius with partly cloudy afternoons.