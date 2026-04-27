IMD warns heatwaves in northwest and central, storms in east
Heads up: India's weather is about to get wild from April 27-30.
The IMD says northwest and central states like Punjab, Haryana, and parts of Uttar Pradesh will be hit by intense heatwaves, while the east and northeast (think West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam) should brace for light to moderate rain with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds, with isolated heavy rainfall in some pockets.
Don't expect much relief from the heat until around April 28-29.
IMD urges hydration for coastal areas
Cyclonic circulations over the Bay of Bengal are behind the rain in Odisha, Bihar, and Jharkhand.
Even southern states like Kerala and Tamil Nadu could see scattered showers.
But coastal areas will likely stay hot and sticky, so IMD suggests staying hydrated and out of the sun as much as possible.
This is especially important for kids, older folks, or anyone sensitive to heat.