IMD warns heavy northeast and eastern rains, Andhra Pradesh heatwave
Big weather update! The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says northeast and eastern India are in for some serious rain this week, thanks to the southwest monsoon.
Meghalaya and parts of West Bengal are on extremely heavy rainfall alert.
Meanwhile, coastal Andhra Pradesh is bracing for a heatwave over the next three days, so it's umbrellas up in the north and sunscreen out in the south.
Assam and Arunachal Pradesh heavy rain
Assam and Arunachal Pradesh will see heavy rain throughout the week, while Tripura will see heavy rain through July 16, with Tripura districts warned about possible flooding.
Uttarakhand could get drenched from July 15, while eastern Uttar Pradesh might get showers between July 17 and 19.
Down south, Tamil Nadu and Odisha stay hot and humid; Telangana is prepping to protect crops from El Nino risks like delayed rain.
IMD urges residents to follow alerts
IMD urges everyone in affected areas to pay attention to alerts.